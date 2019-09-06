US blocks UNSC statement on Israel

UNITED NATIONS: The US has blocked a UN Security Council statement on tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, rejecting any criticism of Israel and forcing the text to be scrapped, according to sources. In the first version of the six-point text, council members expressed “deep concern at the recent incidents” during a flare-up between the arch-foes across the “Blue Line” border. The draft, drawn up by France, added that “members of the security council condemned all violations of the Blue Line, both by air and ground, and strongly calls upon all parties to respect the cessation of hostilities”.