Facebook launches dating service for US

WASHINGTON: Facebook rolled out its online dating service for the United States on Thursday, a move taking on rivals such as smartphone app Tinder. The free “Facebook Dating” site which was announced last year and already available in other countries will allow users to link their Facebook and Instagram post to a separate dating profile.

It will seek to facilitate connections among the more than two billion users of the social network worldwide. “Facebook Dating allows you to match with friends of friends and/or people not in your friend circle,” said a blog post from Nathan Sharp, head of the project.