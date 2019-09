UK govt schedules new vote for Monday on snap election

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s government said Thursday it would make a second attempt next week to call an early general election, to try to break the political deadlock over Brexit.

The day after MPs rejected the first attempt to call a snap poll, senior minister Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs he would put forward a “motion relating to an early parliamentary election” to be voted on Monday evening. Rees-Mogg refused to answer questions on the exact nature of this motion, which will only be known when it is published later on Thurday. The nature of the motion may affect whether it is successful or not. On Wednesday evening, the government failed in its bid to call an election despite winning a vote in the House of Commons. There is speculation that ministers could try to force an election via an alternative route, for example by introducing a short piece of legislation that would only require a simple majority of MPs to pass. Johnson called the election after MPs approved a bill that could undermine his threat to leave the European Union on October 31 without agreeing exit terms.