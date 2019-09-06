Baig to lead FPCCI delegation to China

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President FPCCI, would be leading a five member FPCCI delegation to Xiamen on the invitation of the government of China. The high profile investment forum will be address by senior ministers of China, deputy PM Serbia, former PM Egypt, former PM Austria, US secretary commerce and former German defence minister.

Baig will take part in China International Fair and Investment Forum representing Pakistan from September 7 to 9, 2019 in Xiamen. He will also address China Pakistan investment seminar on multilateral trade system in the world.

Baig said with the imposition of higher tariff on trade between USA and China, a new global scenario has emerged creating opportunities for other countries to fill the gap and secure additional trade. Other members of the delegation would be Zubair Tufail, Anwar Qureshi, Malik Sohail Hussain Engr, M.A. Jabbar and Mahmood Ahmed.