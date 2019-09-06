SMIU organizes Orientation Day

KARACHI: Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) has said that those students who have succeeded to get admission at SMIU are very fortunate because they, now have become a part of that historic institution, where founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also a student for four and half years. This why this fact, while brings honor, also brings responsibility on their shoulders to steer Pakistan in the direction envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said this on Thursday, while addressing the Orientation Day for a class-2023 in which batch of five hundred new students were inducted, at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of SMIU. The students have been admitted in the disciplines of Computer Science, Business Administration, Media and Communication Studies, Environmental Sciences and Education in Under Graduate, Graduate and PhD programs.

Dr. Shaikh urged the students to utilize the period of their degree programs in not only acquiring the skills in their respective grade but also improve themselves as good human beings. He stated that professional skills may help to earn livelihood but moral development alleviates a human being far beyond. He advised them to develop a good balance in their curricular and co-curricular activities.***