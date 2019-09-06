HBFC Signs MOU with Takaful Pakistan Limited

MoU Signing Ceremony was recently held between House Building Finance Company (HBFC) & Takaful Pakistan Limited. The MoU was signed by Mr.Fasial Murad, Group Head Business & Operations-HBFC & Mr. Noman Zaidi, Head HR & Administration - Takaful Pakistan Limited in the presence of senior executives of both the organizations.

Through this corporate arrangement, HBFC will facilitate the employees of Takaful Pakistan Limited to avail housing finance facility across Pakistan on preferential terms & conditions.

House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFC) is the prime housing finance institution of the country, providing affordable housing solutions to primarily low and low-middle income groups of population by encouraging new construction in affordable housing sector.

It is anticipated that this collaboration will turn out to be a win : win situation for both the organizations as HBFC’s customer base will further increase & Takaful Pakistan Ltd. will be able to create additional value for its staff by providing them customized housing finance facility through its platform.***