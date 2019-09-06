Officials review security arrangements for Asuhra

ABBOTTABAD: DC Amir Afaq conducted a surprise visit to all imambargahs of Abbottabad city Wednesday night and reviewed the security arrangements there. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Usman Ashraf and Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Gulfam Abbas. The DC met the elders of the Shia community and was informed regarding security arrangements.

The DC told them that strict monitoring is being done and special watch is being kept on the routes of the Ashura, for which he issued directives to the tehsil municipal officer for the removal of garbage and cleanliness of the entire routes and surroundings of the Imambargahs.

Amir Afaq also met the police officials and officers of revenue department and said that special magistrates were assigned the job of security. DPO Abbottabad Abbas Majeed Marwat also took round of the Markazi Imambargah and checked the main Aushara route procession.At Havelian, DSP Ejaz Khan and SP CTD Nazeer Tanoli visited the local Imambargah and reviewed the security arrangements there.

LAKKI MARWAT: Divisional Commissioner, Bannu, Adil Siddique has called upon the people from different school of thoughts to promote peace, brotherhood and religious harmony during Muharram and assist the local administration and police in maintaining peace and harmony.

During a visit to the Imambargah and routes of procession in Mohallah Sayyedan of Lakki city on Thursday, he said that the residents of Lakki Marwat always showed high spirit of brotherhood and unity during the holy month. Regional Police Officer Abdullah Khan also accompanied him.