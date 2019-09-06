Police put on alert in Lahore for Muharram security

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has said Punjab police are put on alert to perform security duty of Muharram-ul-Haram processions and Majalis using all available resources, including latest technology.

The security of mourners is duty of all police officers, the IG said during a meeting with a delegation of religious scholars at Central Police Office. The delegation comprising ulema and zakireen was led by Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash. The delegates shared some issues with the IG about processions and Majalis, on which, the IG Punjab immediately directed the officers concerned to resolve the issues. The religious scholars said they were satisfied with the security arrangements made for the imambargahs, processions and Majalis.