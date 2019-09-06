Call to build modern, sustainable cities along CPEC

Islamabad: Grand architecture and open spaces need to be made a hallmark of educational institutions, which inspire creative thinking and create a healthy atmosphere for young minds, said climate change minister Zartaj Gul on Wednesday.

After inaugurating the Urban Design Thinkers Conference at COMSATS University here, the minister said the CPEC projects were being carefully examined to preserve the natural heritage that could possibly be affected by the development activity.

"The problems of urbanisation are augmented by encroachments and violation of the city's master plans. Most of the massive problems of waste management arose due to the irresponsibility of the successive local governments. They have become an unmanageable menace, which can only be resolved by better governance and planning of new cities," she said.

The minister called on young urban planners to share their innovative solution-oriented plans with the government, which she said would be given due consideration in the revision of city master plans.

Rector of the COMSATS University Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar said the country needed to look into means of solving the housing crises according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to provide sufficient housing for all our citizens.

He called for adopting sustainable life practices including limiting the use of plastics and adopting trees to reduce the stress on the environment as well as planning for achieving food security.

The speakers highlighted the importance of modern urban design and called for developing new cities towards the west of the Indus along with the development projects of the CPEC, in order to create opportunities for local populations and discourage migration to large urban centres. The conference will last three days covering a number of issues pertaining to city planning and modern architecture.