Two held in Karachi for selling dead animal meat

KARACHI: Police on Thursday arrested two men for selling the meat of dead animals in Karachi’s Manghopir locality. According to police, they were tipped off by a rickshaw driver about two men butchering a dead cow. The police then raided the area and arrested two men identified as Zahid and Shiraz. The suspects told the police, cattle shed owners butchered dead animals to make up for losses and sold the meat to hotel owners.