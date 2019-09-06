MTI Act not meant for privatisation, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act Ordinance will enable improved and modernized management of public sector hospitals, adding that it was not privatisation.

He tweeted, “The MTI Act/Ordinance is to enable improved and modernize management of public sector hospitals. This is NOT privatization but part of our public sector hospitals’ reform plan. “The hospitals will remain government hospitals. Better managed hospitals will mean better facilities for patients,” he explained in a tweet.