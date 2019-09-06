Leclerc empowered for Ferrari’s Monza home race

MONZA, Italy: Charles Leclerc will be propelled by an upgraded Ferrari power unit and his own raw emotions, this weekend when he bids to claim a second career victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Monegasque’s maiden Formula One triumph was shrouded in tragedy at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix following the death of his close friend Anthoine Hubert.

For Leclerc and his team-mate four-time champion German Sebastian Vettel, the race in the old royal park at Monza offers another opportunity to show their cars’ superior power and straight-line speed against champions Mercedes.

“It’s time for our home Grand Prix and there can be no better way to come to Monza than as the winner of the last round in Spa-Francorchamps,” said Binotto, ahead of this weekend’s race.

“It’s a great thank you to our fans who have given us so much support during what has been a far from easy season so far.”