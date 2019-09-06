Finn Russell holds key to Scotland’s World Cup hopes

LONDON: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend believes he has his strongest squad in his two-year tenure but if they are to shine at the World Cup then Finn Russell will have to be at his sparkling best.

The dynamic fly-half, who turns 27 this month, is the key man as Scotland seek to progress past the quarter-final stage for the first time since 1991, when they lost to England in the semi-finals.

That match, a 9-6 defeat, is remembered for Gavin Hastings’ missed close-range penalty, which still haunts the former fullback.

Russell, who was within seconds of playing in a semi-final in 2015 but for a controversial penalty awarded to Australia, is the heartbeat of the team—if he plays well then Scotland generally click.

His no-look passes and dummies spark an exciting backline and he has no intention of changing his style, even if it carries a high risk.

“I need some consistency but I’m still going to keep playing the way I’m going to play,” said Russell, who plays his club rugby in France, where scrum-half and former captain Greig Laidlaw also plies his trade.

Hooker Stuart McInally may wear the captain’s armband but Russell is also a leader, as he demonstrated when he pleaded successfully with Townsend for a change of tactics at half-time with the Scots trailing 31-7 to England in this year’s Six Nations clash.

So dramatic was the turnaround that they led 38-31 until a late converted try secured a draw for a shell-shocked English side.