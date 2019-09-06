close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
September 6, 2019

Italy’s new government takes office

World

September 6, 2019

ROME: Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and his cabinet have taken an oath to defend Italy’s interests in a ceremony presided over by the president in the Quirinal presidential palace.

Conte’s first coalition lasted 14 months but collapsed last month after his right-wing League partner, led by Matteo Salvini, pulled out. Ten ministers are from the populist 5-Star Movement, parliament’s largest party. The centre-left Democrats have nine ministers, and a tiny left-wing party has one.

The interior minister, who handles migrant policy, has no party affiliations. How long this coalition of former enemies lasts could depend on how determined it is to avoid early elections that could bring the anti-migrant Salvini to power.

