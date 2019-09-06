53 Pakistanis awarded Chevening scholarship

ISLAMABAD: Fifty-three talented Pakistanis were formally awarded Chevening scholarships on Thursday by British High Commissioner Thomas Drew.

These scholarships are for the academic year 2019/20. The scholars were selected through a highly competitive process and will shortly proceed to the UK to study a one year master’s programme, fully funded by the UK government. For the 2019/20 intake, over 3000 mid-career professionals applied for the scheme from across Pakistan. The High Commissioner presented the scholars with a certificate confirming their award and wished them success in the coming year. The event was attended by Chevening scholars, officials from the British High Commission and members of the Chevening alumni.The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew CMG said: “I would like to congratulate the 53 new Chevening scholars on their achievement. Chevening is a unique experience, allowing scholars to study at some of the world’s most prestigious universities, to boost their career prospects and network with scholars from around the world.”

The scholars have chosen courses at the UK’s top universities including the London School of Economics and Political Science, Oxford University, SOAS, University of London, King’s College London, the University of Sussex, the University of Warwick, the University of Leeds and Queen Mary University London among many others.