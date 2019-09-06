Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at Asian parliamentary forum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday raised the Kashmir issue at an Asian parliamentary forum, urging the international community to take notice of the brutalities of Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which had been humiliating and torturing the people in the held territory.

Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif expressed these views in a meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Budget and Planning, saying the whole Asian region was in the limelight due to terrorism, extremism, political instability, economic downfall and poverty.

Barrister Saif led a delegation of Senate of Pakistan comprising senators Sajjad Hussain Turi and Sana Jamali to participate in the important meeting held in Baghdad, Iraq, from September 3 to 5, said a press release received here.

“The leadership of Asian region has to come forward, shunning differences, to pave the way for peace, stability and economic growth of the region,” he said.

He vociferously raised the issue of Kashmir at the meeting, saying the people of occupied Kashmir were being subjected to brutal torture and humiliation and the global community must take notice of the high handedness of Indian forces.

Barrister Saif observed that Modi had committed crime against humanity and all his efforts were destined to fail, saying: “Pakistan wants peaceful solution to the issue according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

During his speech, the delegates from India tried to interrupt, however, Barrister Saif effectively resisted and presented Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, which was also acknowledged by the participants resulting in embarrassing situation for the Indian side.