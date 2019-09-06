Gen Bajwa, Saudi and UAE FMs discuss regional situation

RAWALPINDI: Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest, including growing bilateral ties and security situation in the region, said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Talking to Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Gen Bajwa highlighted that Pakistan was proud of its special strategic and brotherly relationship with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region and promised their full support to resolve the situation created by India’s unilateral steps in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.