Nation marks Defence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will observe Defence and Martyrs Day today as “Kashmir Solidarity Day” to reaffirm the support of Pakistani nation to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

This year, the day would be observed to pay tributes to the martyrs and to reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats. The day will begin with 31-gun salute at the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered after Fajr prayer in mosques for independence of occupied Kashmir from the clutches of India. Fateha and Quran Khwani will also be held for all those who laid their lives in the line to serve the nation.

According to the interior ministry, the offices throughout the country will be closed by 3pm to mark the day and show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and martyrs. People are encouraged to visit the families of the martyrs to ensure them full support.

Special events will be held to mark the day. Wreath laying ceremonies will be held at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider (the highest gallantry award), which will be attended by senior officials of the respective areas across the country.

The national media, both print and electronic, have chalked out comprehensive coverage plans of the events to be held in connection with the day. Newspapers will publish special supplements, while electronic media will air special programmes, signifying the importance of the day. Special talk shows will be held on the state-run and private television channels and radio stations across the country.