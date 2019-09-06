Trout fish farming programme inaugurated in Swat

MINGORA: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan inaugurated trout fish farming programme under Prime Minister’s Agriculture Emergency Programme in Swat on Thursday.

The task force for the development of fisheries sector after consultation with provinces formulated a programme which comprises three projects namely; Shrimp Farming, Cage Culture/ cage farming and Trout Fish Farming in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan. About Rs1350 billion have been allocated for the above mentioned projects.

Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob said that Pakistan is blessed with vast reservoirs of fresh waters in the form of rivers, canals and lakes, therefore, there is an ample opportunity for the development of aqua culture/fish farming, but unfortunately the area has so far been neglected.

“It is unfortunate that per capita annual fish consumption is only two kilogram in comparison with 20 kg in the world. Pakistan is the only country where the 1100 km coastline has not been utilised for coastal/marine culture/farming,” he added.

The minister said that the government has given due importance to the development of fisheries sector and hence going to formulate first fisheries policy with the technical support from FAO.

Mehboob Sultan said that the KP and Gilgit-Baltistan is blessed with natural water resources and those waters were haven for trout farming.

“This will not only address the poverty but also meet the food requirements,” he said, adding, the initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Agriculture Emergency Programme would bring economic revolution by addressing the menacing issue of poverty.