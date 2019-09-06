Officials review security arrangements

ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq conducted a surprise visit to all imambargahs of Abbottabad city Wednesday night and reviewed the security arrangements there.

The deputy commissioner was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Usman Ashraf and Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Gulfam Abbas. The DC met the elders of the Shia community and was informed regarding security arrangements.

The DC told them that strict monitoring is being done and special watch is being kept on the routes of the Ashura, for which he issued directives to the tehsil municipal officer for the removal of garbage and cleanliness of the entire routes and surroundings of the Imambargahs.

Amir Afaq also met the police officials and officers of revenue department and said that special magistrates were assigned the job of security.

DPO Abbottabad Abbas Majeed Marwat also took round of the Markazi Imambargah and checked the main Aushara route procession and discussed the law and order situation during the Muharram processions. He asked Ulema not to deliver hate speeches and to promote peace. SP Headquarter Qamar Hayat, SP Traffic Ishtiaq Khan and others accompanied the DPO.