Loadshedding triggers protest in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The angry residents on Thursday blocked Peshawar-Bajaur road to protest against hours-long loadshedding in Mohmand district.

The residents led by Malik Nisar Ahmed Halimzai took out protest and blocked the road for vehicular traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisar Ahmed, Yarzali Khan and Murad Khan flayed the officials of the Tribal Area Electric Supply Company (Tesco) for carrying out excessive loadshedding which was getting unbearable for them.

“Just imagine there is only for two hours electricity in the area while 22 hours it remains suspended,” Murad Khan said.

They said the elders held several meetings with the district administration and Tesco officials in this regard but to no avail. They said they were forced to come to the road as there was no other option left with them but to do that. Later, an official of the district administration, tehsildar Rehman Gul and station house officer Sardar Hussain arrived to the spot and held talks with the protesters who opened the road.