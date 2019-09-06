Man killed in Torghar road accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and three others sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Manoor area of Kaghan valley on Thursday. The jeep, carrying passengers, was on its way to Mahandri from Manoor when the driver while negotiating a sharp turn lost control over steering and the vehicle plunged into deep ravine. The local rushed to the scene and shifted the injured, including Mohammad Abid, Mohammad Arshad and Mohammad Rashid to hospital. The doctor pronounced Mohammad Abid dead at the hospital. Meanwhile, one Rukhsana Bibi was killed and three other people sustained injuries when a jeep met an accident in Torghar.