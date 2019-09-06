Hadiya gets Asma Jahangir scholarship

Islamabad: Pakistani female Chevening scholar, Hadiya Aziz, was awarded ‘Asma Jahangir Scholarship 2019’ by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew here, says a press release.

This annual scholarship, which was launched last year, honours the legacy of the late human rights champion Asma Jahangir. Each year the scholarship is awarded to the top-ranking female applicant in the competitive recruitment process.

Presenting the new scholarship, the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said: “It is an honour to award the Asma Jahangir Scholarship to this year’s top Pakistani female Chevening scholar, Hadiya Aziz.

I am delighted that Hadiya has secured a place at the University of Sussex to study Criminal Law and Justice.This scholarship is a tribute to the remarkable work that Asma Jahangir did for the rights of women, children and oppressed people. We hope that the award will help the next generation build on her legacy.”

Speaking at the event, Hadiya Aziz said: “I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the British High Commission for bestowing upon me this highly prestigious and overwhelming Award.