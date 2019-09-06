Rising dengue cases irk CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed his displeasure over an increase in the number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi and Lahore. He reprimanded the administrative officers for failing to implement instructions issued for eradication of dengue disease during a meeting held at his office here on Thursday.

The CM directed the chief secretary to identify responsible persons through an investigation, adding action will be initiated against them in light of the inquiry report.

The CM directed stringent security measures on Muharram 10, adding foolproof security arrangements should be ensured at every cost. The CM tweeted that Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Ordinance has been enforced in six medical universities in the first phase to improve the administrative matters of the hospitals, adding that these reforms would help to improve the hospitals. Meanwhile , in his message on Defence Day, the CM said that war of September 6, 1965 is a bright chapter of defence history of the country when armed forces gave a befitting reply to the enemy and wrote examples of bravery and courage. In his message, the CM paid tributes to the martyrs and said that the nation pays rich tributes to their sacrifices.