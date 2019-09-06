Putin says youth protest can be ‘positive’ but must obey law

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said youth protest could be positive but needed to remain within the law after recent mass arrests of young people at opposition demonstrations.

Speaking at an economic forum attended by Japanese and Indian leaders in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, Putin said that when people attend protests, "I consider they have the right to do so." "Sometimes this leads to a positive result because... it shakes up the authorities to make them solve existing problems effectively," Putin said.

He replied to a question from a Russian state television journalist on how he related to young people taking to the streets in recent weeks calling for fair elections. The demonstrations have prompted a harsh police reaction with thousands detained.

Four protesters have been handed lengthy jail terms on criminal charges for attacks on police and others are awaiting trial. "I’m sure these are people who mainly -- they vary, of course -- have a positive attitude and want the country to develop in a positive direction," Putin said.

"It’s just important that this all has to be within the framework of the current law." Pushed on whether young protesters should be treated less harshly, Putin said briefly: "Within the framework of the law. Everyone to be treated equally."

Russian investigators initially said they were treating a July 27 unauthorised opposition march as "mass unrest," a serious criminal offence, with more than a dozen under investigation including students at top Moscow universities.

However this week they released several suspects, saying their actions did not warrant such a charge. The recent wave of protests was triggered by electoral authorities refusing to allow candidates who support opposition leader Alexei Navalny to stand in September 8 polls for Moscow’s city government. Police briefly detained some 3,000 people in the biggest crackdown on demonstrations since protests in 2011-2012 against Putin’s return to the Kremlin.