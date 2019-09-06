close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
September 6, 2019

Illegal storage

Newspost

 
As a resident of the central district in Karachi, I want to bring the notice of the authorities about the illegal commercial activity in my area that is increasing constantly.

Nowadays many builders and rich businessmen have purchased big houses here and use them as godowns and warehouses. Dangerous chemicals and even fire-crackers are kept in store here. Because of this, residents face many issues like frequent power supply break downs, sewage problems and water shortage. On behalf of the residents of the area, we appeal to the authorities to look into this and take strict action against the culprits. I hope the authorities will look into the matter.

Hafiz S M Faizan Ali

Karachi

