Defence Day

This refers to the letter ‘Defence Day’ (September 5, 2019) by Afia Ambreen. Every year September 6 is observed as Defence Day in the honour of those national heroes who sacrificed their lives for their homeland.

The day gives an opportunity to all Pakistanis to come forward and stand united for the protection of their motherland from both internal and external enemies. We need to celebrate this day by praying for the brave souls.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Absor