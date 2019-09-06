The dengue threat

Dengue is on the rise in Karachi following the recent incessant rains, with the total death toll rising to 30 in the past two days. Notably, dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains. It is also accompanied by a characteristic skin rash.

According to the Dengue Surveillance and Control Program, the number of people affected by dengue in Karachi this year has increased to 1,463 and the numbers are showing an upward trend. On August 31, the Sindh health minister confirmed that at least 235 Chinese workers were recently diagnosed with the dengue virus in Karachi. According to WHO, severe dengue (previously known as dengue haemorrhagic fever) was first recognized in the 1950s during dengue epidemics in the Philippines and Thailand. Today it affects Asian and Latin American countries and has become a leading cause of hospitalization and death among children and adults in these regions.

Nizam Uddin Siyal

Lahore