State of torture

We live in a police state. Fear, humiliation, torture and corruption remain the norm in citizen-police encounters, signalling the grip of coercive apparatuses on everyday life in Pakistan. Torture in particular is a unique mode of policing. Its purpose is not to serve justice adequate to a particular crime. Instead, it aims to annul citizenship out of the victim’s body through the use of excessive pain. Tortured bodies are the stamps carrying the dirty secrets of the state to remind the public that beyond all rhetoric of rights and responsibilities, there remains the sovereign’s primordial right to kill.

What is worse is that the state now has mechanism to deal with the periodic rage that spills out. In moments of public outpouring of anger, even ministers will join the chorus to condemn a particular act. The aim is always to ensure that the rage is contained within the parameters defined by the state. But the moment a campaign develops to challenge the underlying logic of systemic violence, the state will allege treason and use the same police to fix those who cross the line. The current government, much like previous governments, appears helpless in front of the system that reduces citizens to inexistence. Sanaullah’s is the third major incident of police violence in Punjab since CM Buzdar took over. Walter Benjamin taught us that despite all obfuscations by government officials, rage continues to store in the collective unconscious of the masses. There are then moments in which this accumulated rage bursts into the open to impose divine justice. The suffering of victims has been repressed but has not disappeared. Their limits are being tested. When enough of us will muster the courage to declare that the Emperor is naked, we will begin to dismantle the police state that has turned our entire society into a death zone. The government needs to wake up and provide justice.

Naveed Abbas Maitlo

Islamabad