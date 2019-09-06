Two held by FIA for blackmailing, extorting money from woman

Two men were arrested on Thursday by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for uploading the images of a woman on pornographic websites and extorting money from her through blackmail.

The arrests were made by the cybercrime wing (CCW) of the FIA. According to an FIA spokesperson, a team constituted by the CCW deputy director Karachi under the supervision of Inspector Naeem Awan conducted a raid, in which two suspects, Talha Khan, son of Shahnawaz, and Shees Ali Khan, were arrested and an FIR No 19/2019 under the sections 20, 21 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, and 109 and 419 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered by female sub-inspector Sabeen Ghouri against them.

The technical and investigation team of the case successfully identified both the suspects. Talha was also found with many obscene images and videos of the victim in his possession. The spokesperson claimed that Talha had also physically harassed and abused the victim repeatedly. He also threatened the victim with releasing her obscene images and videos to her father if she did not meet him in person and pay him money.

The victim paid him Rs87,000 through Easypaisa at his own mobile number and CNIC, the spokesperson said, adding that when the social media activities of both the persons were analysed, it was found that both the culprits had stored and spread obscene images on social media.

It was found that Talha had not only stored obscene images on his google drive and email, but he also uploaded them on porn websites and shared with hundreds of people on WhatsApp groups. Meanwhile, the other suspect, Shees, was found to have shared many such images on Instagram.