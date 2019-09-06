Govt to revive sick textile units

ISLAMABAD: The government was taking steps to attract foreign and domestic investment for new plants and operationalisation of sick units of the textile sector on competitive basis, Prime Minister’s adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production, and Investment, Razak Dawood said on Thursday.

He met a delegation of textile exporters to discuss their problems and enhance exports, a statement said. The adviser stressed upon the need to increase existing installed capacity of the manufacturing sector to increase the industrial base of the economy.

“As Pakistan has increased exports in quantity therefore, it is the need of the time to utilise existing production capacity to the optimal level and operationalise the closed units on competitive basis,” he added.

It was mentioned that as a result of business friendly policies of the incumbent government, exports of ready-made garments have increased 32.77 percent in 2018-19, while exports of knitwear witnessed an increase of 15.52 percent in the same period. The meeting was informed that owing to the positive steps taken by the government regarding business facilitation these sick units have a chance to reconnect to their past glory.

Moreover, US-China trade war has positively impacted textile exports from Pakistan. The Global Value Chains (GVCs), especially in textile sector, were realigning in US market due to high tariff against Chinese imports.