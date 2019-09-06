Power generation licence awarded

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted generation license to Kuwait-based Enertech Quetta Solar Private Limited for its proposed 50 megawatt solar power generation plant in Balochistan with an estimated cost of $50 million.

To tap the huge indigenous potential of the province for power generation, the government of Balochistan formulated a power policy titled Balochistan Power Generation Policy 2007.

In this regard, the provincial government has issued Letter of Intent (Lol) to different project developers and entrepreneurs for setting up solar power projects. One such Lol was issued to Enertech Holding Company Limited of Kuwait under the Balochistan Power Policy.

The Lol envisaged setting up a 50MW solar-based generation facility in the Bostan region of district Pishin. The authority considers that the proposed project will result in optimum utilisation of the renewable energy, resulting in pollution free electric power.

There is a global trend of reduction in the prices of PV Cells which results in lower tariffs as is evident from various determinations of the NEPRA. These lower tariffs result in reduction of the overall basket price, which benefits the public at large.

In its determination, NEPRA opined that there was a worldwide trend to increase the share of RE in the energy mix of any country and Pakistan would also increase the share of RE substantially in the coming years.