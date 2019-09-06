close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Pakistani firms to attend trade fair

Business

KARACHI: As many as five Pakistani companies are participating under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at Automechanika Johannesburg 2019, a statement said on Thursday.

Automechanika Johannesburg is South Africa’s leading international trade fair for the automotive service industry targeting trade visitors from the Sub-Saharan Region, it added.

It is a meeting place for the business-to-business automotive sector in Southern Africa. It presents the entire value chain in the automotive aftermarket from point-of-sale, via services to recycling and waste disposal.

TDAP has organised a national pavilion consisting of five companies, including Atlas Battery, Ghauri Tyres, Darson Industries, Meralastik Rubber Industries and New Asia Automobile, it said.

In 2017, around 12,781 buyers visited the show; among them 363 were sub-Saharan visitors. In 2019, many buyers from Pakistan are also interested to visit the South African market, it added.

