Pakistani firms to attend trade fair

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: As many as five Pakistani companies are participating under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at Automechanika Johannesburg 2019, a statement said on Thursday.
Automechanika Johannesburg is South Africa’s leading international trade fair for the automotive service industry targeting trade visitors from the Sub-Saharan Region, it added.
It is a meeting place for the business-to-business automotive sector in Southern Africa. It presents the entire value chain in the automotive aftermarket from point-of-sale, via services to recycling and waste disposal.
TDAP has organised a national pavilion consisting of five companies, including Atlas Battery, Ghauri Tyres, Darson Industries, Meralastik Rubber Industries and New Asia Automobile, it said.
In 2017, around 12,781 buyers visited the show; among them 363 were sub-Saharan visitors. In 2019, many buyers from Pakistan are also interested to visit the South African market, it added.
KARACHI: As many as five Pakistani companies are participating under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at Automechanika Johannesburg 2019, a statement said on Thursday.
Automechanika Johannesburg is South Africa’s leading international trade fair for the automotive service industry targeting trade visitors from the Sub-Saharan Region, it added.
It is a meeting place for the business-to-business automotive sector in Southern Africa. It presents the entire value chain in the automotive aftermarket from point-of-sale, via services to recycling and waste disposal.
TDAP has organised a national pavilion consisting of five companies, including Atlas Battery, Ghauri Tyres, Darson Industries, Meralastik Rubber Industries and New Asia Automobile, it said.
In 2017, around 12,781 buyers visited the show; among them 363 were sub-Saharan visitors. In 2019, many buyers from Pakistan are also interested to visit the South African market, it added.