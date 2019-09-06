Gold prices remain unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged at Rs89,000/tola on Thursday. According to the announcement of the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, price of 10 grams gold also remained the same at Rs76,303. However, prices in the international market increased by $8 to $1,543/ounce. Jewellers said the local market rates were still Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.