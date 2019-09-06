Shrinking fiscal space & yawning trust deficit

LAHORE: One of the fallouts of yawning fiscal deficit is inevitable widening of the gap between the public’s expectations and the state’s capability to live up to them and that trust or credibility deficit is at its all-time high for the government had virtually ran out of fiscal space to give masses even a breather.

The fiscal deficit also impedes government welfare programmes. It cannot for instance fulfill its promise of building even half of the five million houses it promised to the electorate immediately after assuming power. The powerful vested interests among ruling elite stubbornly resist any measure that could retrieve government money from them.

The case of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) is one example where different powerful sectors continued to deny government this levy for years on stay orders but duly passed on the notional impact of the this levy to their consumers that includes farmers and consumers of items produced by gas consuming industries. In the end they succeeded in convincing the higher-ups to reduce the total amount outstanding against them by half. An ordinance was promptly issued that had to be withdrawn after social media hype. Even if the government wanted to help the industry it should have traded the amount against industries with the unpaid refunds that are around 200 billion.

Fiscal deficit mainly worsens due to flawed policies and plans of the government. Taxation measures announced in the budget are tampered with in the middle of the year. The budget for instance envisaged bringing tax evading sectors into documentation. Yet the government even today is negotiating the way to tax shopkeepers. In fact it has shown inclination to let some evaders stay outside documentation by levying a nominal fixed tax on them.

Such strategies are just beyond reason. We have millions of shopkeepers that own assets much beyond their documented income.Their lifestyle is just too extravagant to be maintained with the income they claim to earn and pay paltry taxes on. That’s a modus vivendi they are not entitled to without paying due taxes. The state should confiscate those assets if they don’t want to do business formally.

Fiscal deficit hurts more in societies, where the elite are reluctant to share the burden of the poor. Our elite are morally bound to look after the poorer segments of society. The government should not be burdened with providing monthly stipends to the poor through Benazir Income Support Programme with borrowed money.

The elite should pool the money from their own resources and distribute it transparently and on merit to the poor. They could really make these transfers conditional so that the poor do not take it as charity but as a reward for some social work.

The most serious deficit is the one that the government has developed with the donor agencies. When the state needs credit it agrees to any conditions dictated by donors to improve the fiscal position of the country.

The government announces plans and policies that are never implemented in letter and spirit. Of all the loans taken by the government from International Monetary Fund (IMF), there is not a single instance when the conditions agreed were fulfilled. Every time the IMF team reviews the progress of past quarter, we request for waivers on one pretext or the other. This time again we would be seeking waivers that if not granted would end the three years program after its first tranche.

Now IMF trusts us no more. In the current programme we had to announce and in most cases implement measures (punitive for public) before the program was approved. We have reached a stage where even friendly countries have preferred India as far as investments are concerned. This means they trust India more than Pakistan. We were forced to look towards World Bank and the IMF that are extensions of US treasury.

Our economic position is so precarious that wastage of a single rupee should be criminal. Yet we continue to allow pilferage of hundreds of billions of rupees because of bad governance. The high officials of lost making public sector entities live in luxury. We would have to live within our means to ensure sustained economic growth and increase in development expenditure on war-footing is the need of the hour.