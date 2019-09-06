Stocks flatline as investors switch on safe mode awaiting triggers

Stocks on Thursday flatlined as profit-pursuing remained the order of the session with most of the big players slipping into safe mode in the absence of any stimuli, dealers said.

Madiha Javed, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “The market remained positive initially but reversed all gains in the last hour of the trading session ahead of the Asia Pacific Group, the Asian arm of the Financial Action Tax Force, meeting next week”.

Fertiliser, cement, and oil and gas marketing companies remained the major draggers of the index today cumulatively scrapping 82 points, Javed added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.10 percent or 29.96 points to close at 30,214.77 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.71 percent or 100.79 points to end at 14,157.92 points level.

Of 342 active scrips, 122 moved up, 202 were down, and 18 remained unchanged. The turnover stood at 146.537 million shares, compared to 128.886 million shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib, said, “Investors dropped their shutters earlier ahead of holidays, while owing to nationwide observation of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Defense Day (September 6) Friday’s session will also not see any significant trading activities”.

Several institutions and high-net-worth individuals were on the back foot because of the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, which, despite positive vibes is still a cause of concern for a number of players nervous, Ahmad added.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks closed lower amid higher trades amid post-earning profit-taking”. Investor concerns over dismal data on Consumer Price Index inflation in August 2019 and foreign outflows weighed on the stocks, Mehanti added.

The share market opened on positive note and hit a session high of 30,743 points, on back of the inflation numbers that hint at some trimming in benchmark interest rate. However, the market before the end squeezed sharply following reports that financial results of the companies showed that all is not well at the economic front.

Arif Habib Limited in a report said, “Steel sector scrips showed a positive trend in the beginning but closed in red in the end. Exploration and production sector barely sustained yesterday’s stride and closed at almost same rate compared to a day earlier”.

Banking, auto, and oil and gas marketing sectors also contributed to the slide in index, while cement sector realised the most volume with 36.1 million shares, followed by technology, Arif Habib Limited report added.

The highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs87.30 to close at Rs1833.46/share, and Millat Tractors, up Rs28.49 to finish at Rs693.61/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs304.75 to close at Rs5790.25/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs17.71 to close at Rs585.79/share. Maple Leaf recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 17.169 million shares, while the scrip lost Rs0.47 to end at Rs17.73/share. Fauji Foods Limited saw the lowest volumes with a turnover of 4.161 million shares, losing Rs0.37 to end at Rs10.31/share.