Rabbani terms GIDC Ordinance biggest loot of national exchequer

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday dubbed the GIDC (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 as the biggest loot of the national exchequer, being carried out for the benefit of vested interests and to promote crony capitalism.

“The malafide intention of the government to bypass the Parliament has been exposed by the reported statement of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Babar, wherein he is alleged to have said the said transaction would be completed within the legal life of the ordinance. It is clear that with this nefarious design in mind the ordinance was not laid before the Senate on Tuesday. The government once again violated Article 89, Constitution 1973,” he said in a statement. He noted that the government had written off Rs210 billion to big business out of their outstanding Rs420 billion on account of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess. He claimed:

(i) Fertilizer companies have been given the benefit of Rs69 billion, which they had collected from the poor farmers but refused to deposit in the national coffers. Total outstanding against them was Rs138 billion in December 2018.

ii) Textile sector dues were Rs42.5 billion of which Rs21.2 billion has been waived.

iii) Liabilities of captive power plants stood at Rs91.4 billion half of it have been waived.

iv) The CNG sector owed Rs80.1 billion of which 40 billion has been written off.

v) Liabilities of IDPs amounting to Rs7.1 billion and Rs3.6 billion have been waived.

vi) Outstanding principle dues against K-Electric and GENCO stood at Rs57.4 billion and Rs28.7 billion has been written off.

vii) These sectors have been allowed to offset their remaining GIDC dues against their sales tax refunds and subsidy claims with the FBR.

viii) The amount collected by these companies from the consumers they have been allowed to retain that amount.