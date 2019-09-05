Govt asked to declare Hayatabad pollution-free zone

PESHAWAR: The civil society members comprising environmental experts and KP women entrepreneurs apprised the elected representatives and officials concerned of various civic problems at a meeting on Wednesday.

Issues like accessibility for the disabled at public spaces like mosques, offices, toilets, in public and private buildings through bylaws, municipal and domestic waste management, and administrative measures against environmental degradation were highlighted at a meeting with provincial minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and DG PDA. The meeting discussed that toxic air pollution caused by a network of illegal stone crushing, asbestos, steel, and cardboard manufacturing plants in Shahkas area of Khyber district is a severe health hazard to the local residents, especially in Phase 7 area of Hayatabad. They said the industries were established in violation of EPA regulations in former tribal area by certain influential parliamentarians and these units emit toxic, CO, NO, SO2 gas and particulates in the air despite a ban imposed by PHC last year.