Fake accounts case: NAB arrests Iqbal Z Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi, arrested Iqbal Z Ahmed on Wednesday in an ongoing inquiry into alleged money laundering and fake accounts case.

The accused will be presented before the respected Accountability NAB Karachi.

According to NAB sources, Iqbal Z Ahmed was accused of money laundering of Rs112 billion and this amount was transferred into his accounts.

A close associate of Iqbal Z Ahmed, however, claimed that there was no basis of starting an inquiry against Ahmed. He said that the money laundering case had been lingering on for a long time but nothing could be proved against Ahmed. He said that everything was done according to the law and Ahmed’s lawyers were pursuing the case excellently, but the abrupt decision to arrest him was taken. He termed the NAB act unfair.