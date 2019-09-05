Hindu girl inducted into Sindh Police

KARACHI: In a historic first, a Hindu girl was inducted into Sindh Police after passing the provincial competitive examinations. Pushpa Kolhi was posted as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in the province, suggested reports.

The news was shared by human rights activist Kapil Dev late on Tuesday in a post on social networking platform Twitter. Kolhi is the first woman from the Hindu community to join the provincial police force as ASI.

"Pushpa Kolhi has become the first girl from #Hindu community who has qualified provincial competitive examination through Sindh Public Service Commission and become Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Sindh Police. More power to her!" Dev tweeted.Earlier in January, Suman Pawan Bodani, a Pakistani belonging to the Hindu community, was appointed a judge to the civil and judicial magistrate.

Suman Pawan Bodani who hails from Sindh’s Shahdadkot area, stood 54th in the merit list for the appointment of civil judge/judicial magistrate.