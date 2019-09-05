UAE tells Pakistan IHK not Muslim Ummah issue

close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
September 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: UAE Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan had said that Pakistan and India should not make Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) an issue of the Muslim Ummah as it was the dispute between the two countries.

Geo News anchorperson of ‘Capital Talk’ on Wednesday said that some officials of the federal government informed that UAE minister for foreign affairs is visiting Pakistan apparently to express solidarity with Pakistan on the IHK issue but his interaction with Pakistani leadership previously suggested that he had conveyed that Kashmir issue should not be made an issue of the Muslim Ummah rather, according to him, it is a bilateral issue and should be resolved through talks between Pakistan and India.

Hamid Mir said that Pakistan leadership must convey to the world in general and the Muslim countries in particular that Nerendra Modi’s atrocities are not limited to the IHK only rather he wants to unleash reign of terror across India to forcibly convert the Muslims into Hindus. In this context, Kashmir issue is not a dispute between India and Pakistan but it is an issue of the whole Muslim world.

