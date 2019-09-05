Professor picked up from Karachi airport

KARACHI: Mehran Engineering University's Professor and renowned writer and intellectual of Sindh Inam Bhatti went missing from Karachi airport on Wednesday morning.

According to a video footage, Professor Inam Bhatti of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, was abducted by unknown persons on the premises of Karachi airport.

According to family sources, Prof Bhatti was on his way to Istanbul to attend an academic conference, when he was picked up.

Professor Bhatti was accompanied by his son Sallar, 18, when some unknown persons asked his son to go away and took Bhatti in a double cabin pickup without any number plate.

Professor Bhatti is professor of Chemical Department. He is also director of Office Of Research Innovation And Commercialisation. Prof Bhatti is said to be politically close with a Sindhi nationalist party, Sindh United Party (SUP).

SUP leader Syed Zain Shah alleged that Prof Bhatti has been abducted by law enforcing agencies. He condemned the abduction. The SUP leaders also claimed that men of letters, intellectuals and educationists happened to be glory of the motherland and it was duty of every son of the soil to stand and raise voice against such an unjust act.