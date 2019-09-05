Power consumers to pay Rs1.78/unit extra for July bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday allowed power distribution companies, except K-Electric to charge Rs1.78/unit extra from power consumers on account of monthly fuel price adjustment for July 2019.

The regulator maintained that this increase was allowed as in July the electricity was sold to consumers at low price.

This decision of increase was made by the regulator in a public hearing presided over by Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi, on the petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of the distribution companies (Discos).

Nepra has allowed an increase of Rs1.78 per unit against the demanded Rs1.9267 per unit. The distribution companies would collect Rs24.6 billion extra from consumers.

Nepra Vice Chairman Bahadur Shah asked CPPA whether merit order was followed while generating the electricity. The CPPA official responded that merit order was followed.

The cost of electricity would have been reduced by Rs5 billion if RLNG had been used instead of furnace oil, the Nepra’s official remarked.

In its petition, the CPPA had sought a tariff increase of Rs1.93 per unit due to a hike in fuel prices. In its petition, the CPPA pleaded that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs3.5420 per unit in July while actual fuel cost turned out to be more than the amount charged and hence it should be allowed to increase the rate by Rs1.93 per unit. However, Nepra has approved an increase of Rs1.78 per unit in the electricity tariff for power distribution companies. The decision will have an impact of an additional Rs24.6 billion on the electricity consumers. The tariff adjustment will, however, not be applicable to lifeline consumers who consume up to 50 units a month and K-Electric consumers.

According to the petition, total energy generated in July was 14231.27GWh at a total price of Rs74.90 billion which is Rs5.26 per unit. Of the total, the net electricity delivered to Discos was 13788.73GWh at Rs75.41 billion with transmission losses of 3.11 percent.

According to the data provided to Nepra, the share of hydropower generation was 4629.48GWhs or 32.53 percent in July. It was informed that around 783.08GWh or 5.50 percent electricity was generated from furnace oil. The cost of electricity generated from RFO was Rs14.92 per unit. In July, no electricity was generated from high speed diesel. The energy generated from RLNG was 3516.71GWhs or 24.71 percent of total generation. The cost of RLNG based electricity was Rs11.182 per unit. The total generation from local gas-based electricity was 1689.92GWh or 11.81 percent and the cost was Rs6.38 per unit.

The generation from nuclear was 826.64GWh or 5.81 percent and the cost of generation was 1.022 per unit. From Iran 53.47GWh or 0.38 percent electricity was imported at the cost of Rs11.58 per unit. From Wind and Solar 596.17GWh and 60.15GWh electricity was generated respectively.

From Baggasse 35.51GWh or 0.25 percent electricity was generated at the cost of Rs6.21 per unit. From mixed sources 10.18GWh or 0.07 percent electricity was generated at the cost of 6.92 per unit.