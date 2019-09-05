Another child contracts polio in Lakki

PESHAWAR: Another child, five-month old girl, has fallen prey to polio in Lakki Marwat due to parental refusal leaving her to live with permanent disability as the total case count of the province has jumped to 45 this year. According to the details, one wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of the girl belonging to union council Bakhmal Ahmadzai in Serai Naurang tehsil in Lakki Marwat. The clinical history of the child showed that she had zero dose for essential immunization and her status of polio vaccination was being investigated. Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Afridi said virus was highly active in the southern districts of the province particularly in the Bannu division.