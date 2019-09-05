ATM thief not tortured to death: RPO

BAHAWALPUR/RAHIMYAR KHAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood Wednesday said initial postmortem report of a five-member medical Board of Sheikh Zayaid Hospital Rahimyar Khan did not mention Salahuddin, an alleged ATM cards thief, was tortured to death. Addressing a news conference, the RPO said samples of the body were dispatched to Forensic Lab Lahore, but no conclusive evidence emerged from the initial postmortem report. He said if forensic report indicated the cops tortured him to death, he would Challan the cops. Talking about change of colour of the body of Salahuddin as mentioned on social media, the RPO said according to medical science colour of body changes after death. DPO Umer Salamat requested the District and Sessions Judge Rahimyar Khan in a letter for a judicial inquiry of the death of Salahuddin to reveal the facts behind his killing. The DPO also suspended eight cops of PS City A-Division, including SHO, SI and ASI who were accused of killing Salahuddin.