Group says will move court to stop madaris body polls

LAHORE: The rival group trying to oust Tanzimul Madaris Ahle Sunnat (TMAS) Chairman Mufti Munibur Rehman have increased pressure by announcing opposition to the coming elections and moving court to stop the electoral process unless Mufti Munibur Rehman led office-bearers resigned and an interim body held new elections.

The rival group in the TMAS, the examination and regulatory board of seminaries affiliated with Barelvi school of thought, is being led by Sahabzada Hamid Raza, who is also chairman of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). Hamid Raza-led group established Madaris Ahle Sunnat Action Committee (MASAC) a few weeks back to exert pressure on Mufti Munib-led governing body, claiming that the action committee was backed by over 200 noted seminaries.

Addressing a press conference along with prominent leaders at Lahore Press Club Wednesday, SIC Chairman Hamid Raza declared that MASAC had convened the first convention of affiliated seminaries on Sept 14 at Jamia Rizvia in Faisalabad to chalk out the future line of action, and warned that if their demands were not fulfilled the MASAC would not allow to hold new elections. He also demanded that all the sitting office-bearers of TMAS led by Mufti Munibur Rehman should immediately resign, all offices be vacated by them, an interim impartial body should hold elections in three months after scrutiny of the voter’s list, seminaries of women should be given right to vote, and the Rs 250 million TMAS funds should be withdrawn from bank since the present body had put them in fixed deposit and was using their interest which was forbidden in Islam.

When contacted, the sitting chairman of TMAS, Mufti Munibur Rehman, alleged that the rival group was working for vested political interests, warning that election process was under way and any obstruction in it would amount to sabotaging the noble organisation representing over 9,000 seminaries which had worked hard to protect the honour of Ahle Sunnat school of thought.

Talking to The News, Mufti Munibur Rehman, who has also been the chairman of Royat Hilal Committee for over a decade, said TMAS had been governed strictly under its constitution and the process of next elections had already been started which were going to be held within next few months.

Mufti Munib said Hamid Raza must not disrupt the election process since according to TMAS constitution he was not qualified to contest elections or become its office-bearers. He said the constitution says those holding offices of political organisations were disqualified for contesting elections and holding its offices. Mufti Munib also rejected the allegations of misuse of funds or influence of

TMAS, saying that all the assets of TMAS were build in his tenure and before that the body was running on charities. He said he had never used TMAS funds for himself, saying that he had always attended executive body meetings on personal expenses. He said the executive committee had already set up a commission to probe into the complaints and opposition of few persons would not affect the working of TMAS.

To a question, he refused to go into the details as to why Hamid Raza was opposing him. He said even the real uncle of Hamid Raza, Sahabzada Fazal Rasool, was opposed to his political ambitions and never supported him.