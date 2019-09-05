close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
September 5, 2019

Navy medical camp

National

September 5, 2019

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil Foundation established a free medical camp for the local population of the Baba Island at the Government KMC Girls and Boys Primary School. The camp was set up to educate the people on prevention of diseases, child health, sanitation, maternal health and nutritional deficiencies. A team including surgical skin, child, medical specialists and a gynecologist provided free consultation to over 600 patients.

