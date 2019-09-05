Navy medical camp

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil Foundation established a free medical camp for the local population of the Baba Island at the Government KMC Girls and Boys Primary School. The camp was set up to educate the people on prevention of diseases, child health, sanitation, maternal health and nutritional deficiencies. A team including surgical skin, child, medical specialists and a gynecologist provided free consultation to over 600 patients.