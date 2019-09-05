close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

NAB initiates inquiry against Sindh anti-corruption officer

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

KARACHI: Inquiry against initial appointment of 18 officers of Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has been initiated by the Sindh National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The said junior level officers were initially appointed as Sub-Inspectors in grade-14 and were now promoted as Inspectors in grade-16. They were hired in 2011-12 allegedly on political basis without fulfilling any codal formalities and proper test and interviews.

In this regard, Sindh NAB, through an official letter copy of which available with The News, asked Sindh Anti-Corruption chairman to direct the said officers to present before Imdad Ali Palijo, head of the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) along with their complete service record. Following the Sindh NAB official letter, ACE Director Fayaz Abbasi directed all officers to appear before NAB.

