Robbers loot petrol pump, injure six people

BAHAWALPUR : Car rider bandits took away cash from a petrol pump near Uch Sharif on Uch Sharif-Jalalpur Pirwala Road and shot at and injured six people, including three women on Wednesday. The bandits also exchanged fire with the petrol pump security guard. The bandits reportedly snatched five goats from a shepherd at Chak-13/BC near Bahawalpur. Till the report, the police and bandits were trading fire near Khairpur Daha.