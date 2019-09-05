PTDC employees threaten to commit suicide if demands not considered

Rawalpindi: The employees of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and Flashman's Hotel employees union continuing their protest campaign even on Wednesday warned to adopt strategy of suicide and self-immolation if their demands were not considered and accepted by the federal government as well as the management headed by Managing Director Syed Intikhab Alam.

The employees to resent what they termed inappropriate the inappropriate behavior of management, proposed laying off 700 employees and the transfer of PTDC assets/property to the provinces have set up a protest camp outside the office of managing director. The protest campaign has been launched on the call of PTDC and Flashman's Workers Employees.

According to views gathered through different sources the employees are under severe stress due to alleged management's inappropriate behavior and actions and Abdul Sattar, a lower-level employee, died of brain hemorrhage due to tension. More than 700 employees both regular and contract would be affected badly by the Golden Handshake scheme if enforced practically.

Addressing the camp, representatives of both the unions said that if the management did not stop conspiracies against employees, more incidents could occur like that of Abdul Sattar who died of brain hemorrhage in the future.

The union representatives warned that if employees were fired from jobs through golden handshake scheme, they would adopt stance of suicide by flaming themselves in front of the Managing Director's office who what they said would be held responsible for such dire consequences. The protesters along with the union representatives alleged that though the employees are in a state of tension and chaos like state, however, the managing director is unmoved to take any measure for resolving the issue in peaceful and proper way and in the interest of the employees.

Employees appealed to the Prime Minister, the President and the Chief Justice of Pakistan urging that their jobs may be protected and their families be saved from being defamed. Employees of the company have been promoting Pakistan's tourism around the world tirelessly and these few high officials are on the verge of adding to its reputation they alleged. They further stated that hiring new contract employees and to remove the senior and experienced employees is not justice but would be anti-workers stance and decision. The union representatives and employees as well demanded off the government for appointing Managing director on permanent basis instead of designating on additional charge. Managing director if designated on permanent basis would work for the welfare of employees and take measures to promote and flourish tourism instead of adopting anti-workers stance, the union heads believed.